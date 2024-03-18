Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unveiled their jersey ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting March 22.

"The armour of our Knights Presenting, our official matchday jersey for #TATAIPL2024!" KKR said in a post on X.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium.

During the ceremony, KKR's mentor said that he did not make KKR a successful franchise with two title wins in 2012-14 during his stint as a player from 2011-17 for the team.

"I did not make Kolkata Knight Riders successful, it was KKR that made me a successful leader. KKR meant passion, honesty, sacrifice, and selflessness. I have to thank Shah Rukh Khan and Venky Mysore (the CEO). SRK taught me honesty, dignity, and being fair to everyone. Every player says this about their own franchise's supporters but I mean it - it's the most passionate and the most loyal fan base. I can assure you of one thing - we will fight for our pride, we will fight for your pride, for your joy, and to bring smiles to your faces," said Gambhir.

The captain Shreyas Iyer said that all the players in the squad are match-winners in their own ways and he is looking forward to making great memories this season.

"I feel that all the players in the squad all match winners in their own way and they have proved it in the past as well. I am looking forward to having some great memories this season and fingers crossed, lift the trophy as well. Great moments are born with great opportunities and captaining this squad in front of 60,000 fans in the stadium when the atmosphere will be electrifying and crowd will be bustling - I cannot wait for it," said Iyer.

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit also said that he is proud of how the team played in last season.

"Every individual, young and experienced, and even support staff, had contributed. Players at this level know their own responsibilities and one must give them the freedom to play at the best of their ability. When they go out, they have always shown that aggression, that fire in the belly, and we have always seen that spirit in the dressing room. There was also some great motivation behind it - Kolkata's people loved them so much and they did not want to disappoint them," said Chandrakant.

KKR finished seventh last season, with six wins in 14 matches and eight losses. With 12 points, they did not reach playoffs.

In what will be the first-ever double-header on March 23, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will launch their campaign against each other at Mohali while two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will get their campaign underway in Kolkata against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya , Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain. (ANI)

