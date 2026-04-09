New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): A sensational 92 from KL Rahul and a valiant effort from David Miller went in vain as Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by one run during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from skipper Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210/4.

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A sensational 92 from KL Rahul in 52 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes and knocks from Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with six fours and a six) and David Miller (41* in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took Delhi close.

However, Miller missed a single on the penultimate over, leaving two needed in one. Miller missed the final ball, and Kuldeep was run out by Buttler while looking for a single.

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DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses.

During the chase, Pathum Nissanka gave the team a blazing start with three fours against Mohammed Siraj in the first over.

KL also collected boundaries against Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. It was the final over of the power play by Ashok Sharma, which leaked 23 runs, including two fours and a six by Nissanka and a boundary by KL, bringing up the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs and ending the powerplay in 63/0 in six overs.

The 76-run stand was ended by Prasidh Krishna, who got him caught by Rahul Tewatia for mid-off in the ninth over. However, KL took some revenge by smashing him for a four, six, six and four, bringing up his fifty in 29 balls, with six fours and three sixes. The 100-run mark came in 9.4 overs.

However, Rashid Khan pushed back DC with quick dismissals of Nitish Rana (5) and a golden duck clean-up of Sameer Rizvi, reducing them to 101/3 in 10 overs.

David Miller tried to put a partnership with KL, but retired hurt for a 10-ball 12. Skipper Axar Patel walked in, but was dismissed by Rashid for just two runs, with DC at 134/4 in 14 overs.

KL secured two boundaries against Ashok, bringing up DC's 150-run mark in 15.3 overs. But as the partnership was developing, Tristan Stubbs was run out for six-ball seven courtesy a direct hit from Sai Sudharsan. DC was 160/5 in 16.4 overs.

Siraj delivered GT a big breakthrough, removing KL Rahul as he nicked it to Buttler behind the stumps. DC was 166/6 in 17 overs.

Miller and Vipraj Nigam brought the equation down to 36 in the final two overs. However, a wide by Siraj and a six, four and six by Miller opened the game further for DC, bringing down the equation to 19 runs in nine balls. A four over the keeper's head by Vipraj helped bring down the deficit to 14 in seven balls. With 23 runs leaked, DC needed 13 runs in six balls.

Vipraj started the final over with a four over mid-off against Krishna, but was caught on the next ball for a seven-ball 12, with two fours. DC was 202/7 in 19.2 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took a single, and Miller smacked Krishna for a 106 metre six. With two needed in two, Miller denied a single. On the last ball, Miller missed the ball, and Kuldeep was run out.

Rashid (3/17) and Prasidh (2/52) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT.

Asked to bat first, the GT started well with Gill returning at the helm after missing the last game due to injury. Sai Sudharsan lost his wicket in the third over when Mukesh Kumar got him bowled out at the score of 12 runs. GT was 19/1 in 2.1 overs.

Jos Buttler replaced him at the crease and cleared his intentions with early hits on Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar. He took down Axar with a four and six in the fourth over, while he unleashed a total carnage on Mukesh in the next over, smashing him for three sixes and a four.

GT reached the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs.

Buttler raced to his half-century in just 24 balls, with three fours and five sixes and departed after making 52 off 27 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. Kuldeep Yadav got him in his first over of the match. GT was 79/2 in 7.3 overs.

Washington Sundar came to bat at number 4 and started to build a partnership with skipper Gill, bringing up the team's 100-run mark in 9.5 overs. Vipraj Nigam's 12th over was a massive one, as Sundar punished him for a two fours and a six, and Gill hit him for a six, leaking 23 runs.

Gill reached his half-century in 33 balls, with three fours and sixes each. His 104-run partnership with Gill was over as the captain was caught by Nitish Rana on a Lungi Ngidi delivery for 70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes. GT was 183/3 in 17.3 overs.

Sundar also completed his half-century soon, but lost his wicket after trying to accelerate the run-rate in the death overs. He made 55 runs off 32 balls with the help of six fours and a couple of sixes.

Glen Phillips and Rahul Tewatia took the Titans to 210/4 after collecting a couple of boundaries in both of the last two overs.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets, whereas Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep shared one wicket each for the Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

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