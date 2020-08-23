Liverpool [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is very impressed with the performance of his side in a pre-season friendly against Stuttgart.

Liverpool defeated Stuttgart 3-0 as Robert Firmino, Naby Keita and Rhian Brewster registered goals for the English club.

Firmino had opened the scoring for Liverpool and after that Keita and Brewster got their names among the scoring charts.

"How we made the goals, I would say that was absolutely exceptional. I'm very happy, very happy. It was a super intense session for us today because the weather, wow, it rained like crazy, the pitch was really difficult - you could see the water was still on the pitch. That makes football games always tricky," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.

"Good, organised opponent obviously but we scored nice goals and for me, most important was that we felt 45 minutes of football is different to a 90-minute session, because in sessions you make breaks, drinks break. Here is no break, so you just have to go through," he added.

Klopp was also impressed by the club's new signing Kostas Tsimikas, who made his debut for the Reds after joining the club from Olympiacos.

"He is a pretty quick player and pretty confident, how you will hear in his post-match interview, but he is a good player - a really good player - and he did well," Klopp said.

"The next challenge for him is now to get used to our defending and things. It will take time, no doubt, but when he has the ball it looks not so bad," he added.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League season after finishing with 99 points.

The club will take on Leeds United in their first match of the Premier League 2020-21 campaign on September 12.

However, before this Premier League fixture, Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on Saturday, August 29. (ANI)

