Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has said that the chances of Argentine forward Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona are very less looking at the financial crisis in Europe.

His remarks come as severe speculation is doing the rounds about Messi's future with Barcelona

"It is very unlikely that Messi will leave Barcelona, especially with the financial crisis in Europe. Messi is the reference of the team and if I was Barcelona I would not let him leave in any case," Goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"Messi has a very intense relationship with Barcelona, I do not think he will stop being in love with the team. He's upset, of course, with how they were defeated in the Champions League," he added.

Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been dealing with a crisis.

Head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed and now Ronald Koeman will be the new coach of Barcelona.

"Messi needs his team-mates to help him, as they do, and Barcelona will have to think of something different for the next seasons. Letting your main player leave is not the solution," Ronaldo said.

Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season.

Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.

Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona. (ANI)

