Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Star India batter Virat Kohli was on Wednesday announced as a strategic investor in the World Bowling League (WBL).

The World Bowling League recently announced MLB superstar and three-time World Series Champion Mookie Betts' Team OMG as the first franchise in the league.

Also Read | 'Main Selector Nahi Hu' Gautam Gambhir Responds After Being Asked About Shreyas Iyer Not Being Picked in India's Test Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 Series (Watch Video).

"I started bowling when I was 11 years old, spinning the ball by 12," Kohli said in a release.

"It is evident how popular the sport is while being under-appreciated as a business proposition. Adi K Mishra's vision to redefine bowling is unique, and after our success with Team Blue Rising in the E1 series, I'm thrilled to join the WBL as an investor and partner."

Also Read | ‘Humiliation for the Bowler’ Ravi Ashwin Criticises Rishabh Pant For Withdrawing Digvesh Rathi’s Mankad Run Out Appeal Against Jitesh Sharma During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)