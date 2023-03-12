Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Virat Kohli scored 186 as India ended their first innings at 571 in the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.

At stumps on the fourth day, Australia were three for no loss in their second essay with Matthew Kuhnemann (0 batting) and Travis Head (3 batting) seeing through their six overs in the final session.

Australia are behind by 88 runs.

Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli's first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian first innings total of 480 in the final session.

Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15x4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead.

Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat as India ended their first innings at 571 in 178.5 overs.

Axar Patel played a counter-attacking innings of 79 from 113 balls (5x4, 4x6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 480 and 3 for no loss in 6 overs.

India: 571 all out in 178.5 overs (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151).

