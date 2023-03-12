Manchester United take on Southampton looking to consolidate their third position in the league. After a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester United beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa League in the mid-week. It has been a growing trend with Erik Ten Haag that he follows up big losses with a string of victories and United will hope a repeat of that. With 49 points from 25 games, Manchester United can create a distance between them and fourth place as they have a game in hand. This season the Old Trafford has been a fortress and Southampton will find it tough to get something out of this game. The Saints are currently rock bottom and need a strong reversal in fortune to maintain their status as Premier League outfit. Manchester United versus Southampton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol, LaLiga 2022-23: Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao Help Los Blancos Secure Comeback Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Marcel Sabitzer is a doubt for the game for Manchester United while Anthony Martial has returned to first team training post a hip problem, although the Frenchman will not feature. Fred and Casemiro will be the key players in midfield with Wout Weghorst leading the attacking. Bruno Fernandes has not had a rest recently but lack of options means the Portuguese playmaker will be present again.

Carlos Alcaraz had to leave the game early against Leicester City due to a knee sprain but there are chances of him featuring this evening. James Ward-Prowse is the main player for the side in midfield and United will be wary of his set-piece capabilities. Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are the two players missing out.

When is Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will host Southampton in the English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, March 12. The game will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford in Manchester. Lionel Messi Completes 300 Club Career Assists, Achieves Feat During Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Match By Assisting Kylian Mbappe.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Manchester United vs Southampton will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Southampton match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Manchester United should not have much trouble securing three points against a side not playing with confidence.

