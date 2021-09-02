Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): Kolkata - the Mecca of Indian Football, on Thursday was officially confirmed as the home of the Durand Cup - the oldest club football tournament in Asia, for the next five editions.

Addressing the media at Fort William during the unveiling of the iconic Durand Cup trophies in the presence of Aroop Biswas (Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Power in the Govt. of West Bengal), Lt. General Kamal Repswal (Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command, SM, VSM) made the announcement confirming the City of Joy as hosts.

Aroop Biswas clarified on attendance norms for the 130th Durand Cup and mentioned that there will be minimal attendance in the stands at the beginning of the tournament, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The WB Govt. has allowed 50 per cent capacity inside stadiums but the Durand Cup tournament committee, in light of the pandemic has decided to allow minimal attendance and then gradually towards the end of the tournament, if everything goes well, we will allow 50 per cent attendance in compliance with government norms during the latter stages", he said.

On the other hand, General Repswal (Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command, SM, VSM) confirmed Kolkata as the home of the Durand Cup until 2025.

"The 129th edition of the Durand Cup was held in Kolkata in 2019. The kind of response the tournament got in Kolkata was immense, with a tremendous amount of support from the state government. I must mention it because of every department of the state govt. went out of their way to ensure the tournament becomes a success. You will all be very happy to know that for the next five years, Durand Cup will be conducted in Kolkata," said Repswal.

General Repswal also confirmed that the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee will be in attendance for the inauguration and opening match of the 130th Durand Cup on September 5 at Vivekananda Yubabharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Only behind the English FA Cup and Scottish Cup (starting in 1871 and 1874 respectively) in terms of inception, the first-ever Durand Cup took place in 1888 - making it the oldest-running club football tournament in the world, and the oldest running football tournament in Asia.

In the previous 129th edition, held for the first time in the city, Gokulam Kerala emerged champions, beating Mohun Bagan 2-1 in front of a packed stadium, to register their first silverware in club history. They are back to defend that title. (ANI)

