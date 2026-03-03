Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Korea and Wales women's hockey teams touched down in Hyderabad on Tuesday ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Telangana.

The eight-nation tournament, running from March 8-14, will determine three qualifying spots for the marquee event in Belgium and the Netherlands, according to a release.

Led by Captain Lee Yuri, Korea brings the experience of nine previous World Cup campaigns, aiming to return to the world stage and challenge their best-ever finish (Bronze, 1990).

Meanwhile, Wales arrives fresh off a runner-up finish at the 2025 EuroHockey Championship II, fiercely chasing their first World Cup appearance since 1983.

Korea is in Pool A, along with England, Italy and Austria, while Wales is in Pool B with India, Scotland and Uruguay.

Earlier, the Uruguay women's national hockey team, known as the Cimarronas, arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday last week.

Standing on the brink of history, Uruguay is fiercely chasing its first-ever World Cup appearance. Led by Captain Belen Barreiro, the squad enters the qualifiers with immense motivation and a grounded, day-by-day mindset.

The team carries valuable experience and momentum following a standout year, highlighted by a second-place finish at the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 and a historic maiden medal run at the Pan American Cup 2025 in front of their home crowd.

To turn their World Cup dream into reality, Uruguay will have to navigate a highly competitive Pool B schedule. They will open their campaign in a blockbuster clash against hosts India on March 8, before facing off against Wales on March 9, and concluding their pool stage against Scotland on March 11.

The teams finishing first, second, and third in the qualifiers will qualify directly for the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, scheduled for August 15-30. (ANI)

