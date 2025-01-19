Multan [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite shared his thoughts after his team's 127-run defeat to Pakistan in the first Test at Multan. While acknowledging the team's shortcomings, Brathwaite also highlighted individual positives and emphasized the need for improvement ahead of the second Test.

Reflecting on the team's batting performance, Brathwaite said, "The batters didn't play as well as they should have," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

However, he pointed to certain standout performances as encouraging signs.

"[Positives?] We will take a look at how Warrican bowled. As spinners, we should take a look at that. He was bringing the batters forward. We saw how Alick played. He swept it on both sides," he said.

Looking ahead to the next Test, the West Indies skipper urged his team to adopt a more confident approach.

"[Plan going forward] We just have to be brave. We have got one more Test, and we have to believe in ourselves. It is important to be positive on these types of pitches. We should still trust our defence. We should show intent, but we should look at Alick. If we can bring it together batting and bowling-wise, we can come out on top," he added.

Brathwaite reserved special praise for young fast bowler Jayden Seales, calling him a future legend.

"[On Jayden Seales] Jayden will be a legend for sure. I can see 300 Test wickets for sure. One of the best I have seen in the subcontinent. He is a star, as simple as that," he said.

Despite the loss, Brathwaite's remarks underscore his faith in the team's potential and highlight areas for improvement as the West Indies aim to bounce back in the series.

With this win, Pakistan is 1-0 up in the two-match series, with the second Test in Multan from January 25.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The duo of Gudakesh Motie (1/48) and Jayden Seales (3/27) had Pakistan down to 46/4. From then on, a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket between Saud Shakeel (84 in 157 balls, with six fours) and Mohammad Rizwan (71 in 133 balls, with nine fours) helped Pakistan get back in the game. Jomel Warrican (3/69) wiped out the tail quickly, skittling out Pakistan for 230 runs in 68.5 overs.

In the first innings of WI, Pakistani spinners Sajid (4/65), Noman Ali (5/39) and Abrar Ahmed (1/6) unleashed ultimate destruction, sharing among them all 10 wickets. Lower order of Jomel Warrican (31 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Seales (22 in 13 balls, with three sixes) and Gudakesh Motie (19 in 25 balls) lifted WI to 137 all out from an extremely poor position at 66/8. Pakistan led by 93 runs.

In their second innings, Pakistan started well with a partnership of 67 runs between skipper Shan Masood and Muhammad Hurraira (29 in 58 balls, with three fours). Though Masood hit a half-century and ended with a well-compiled 52 in 70 balls (with two fours and two sixes), Pakistan was skittled out for 157 runs, thanks to an incredible spell by spinner Jomel Warrican (7/32). Pakistan led by 250 runs and set Windies 251 runs to win.

In the run-chase, Alick Athanaze (55 in 68 balls, with four boundaries) did score a half-century, but fine spells from Sajid (5/50) and Abrar Ahmed (4/27) helped Pakistan bundled out WI for just 123 in 36.3 overs, win by 127 runs with two days left in action.

Sajid earned the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

