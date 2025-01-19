Manchester City will return to action in the Premier League 2024-25 when they face Ipswich Town on Sunday, January 19. The Cityzens have had a tough time in the Premier League 2024-25, enduring a series of unfavourable results. With just 10 wins in 21 matches, the Premier League 2024-25 defending champions have fallen way behind in the title race and they will look to resurrect their campaign when they take on Ipswich Town. Pep Guardiola and his men had strung three wins in a row, beating Leicester City, West Ham and Salford City (FA Cup) but they encountered a setback after playing out a 2-2 draw against Brentford, a game where they had led 2-0 at one point. A lot of the focus of the Ipswich Town vs Manchester City match will be on Erling Haaland and in this article, we will take a look at whether he will play this match or not. Erling Haaland Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2034.

Erling Haaland recently had made the news after penning a nine-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City. The Norwegian striker had joined

Manchester City in 2022 and has been an integral part of the team's success in these years. Despite Manchester City's struggles, The 24-year-old has been in decent form this season, scoring 16 goals and sitting in the second spot in the list of most goals in Premier League 2024-25 so far. Pep Guardiola Fumes at Stefan Ortega After Manchester City Squander Two-Goal Lead Against Brentford in Premier League 2024–25, Video Goes Viral.

Will Erling Haaland Play in Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match?

With Manchester City struggling to regain their consistency in the Premier League 2024-25, Erling Haaland's performance will be key for the Cityzens. Erling Haaland, almost certainly, will be part of Manchester City's playing XI against Ipswich Town and he would want to be on the scoresheet. Unless there's any late injury, Erling Haaland will almost certainly lead Manchester City's attack.

A victory for Manchester City will help them move to the fourth spot on the Premier League 2024-25 points table and put pressure on the sides above them. Manchester City had beaten Ipswich Town the last time these two teams had faced each other in the Premier League 2024-25.

