India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: After an exhilarating tournament, it all boils down to India and Nepal, who will battle it out in the final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Sunday, January 19.

India and Nepal had kickstarted the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on January 13 and it is only fitting these two teams feature in the final game of what has been a magnificent tournament. Pratik Waikar and his team have had a sensational run throughout Kho Kho World Cup 2025, securing victories in all their group stage matches before making it through to the final on the back of wins in the quarterfinal and final. India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs NEP Knockout Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.

India had beaten Nepal in a thrilling contest by a 42-37 margin to come out on top in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 opener and the visiting side will look for redemption this time around. Since losing to India, Nepal have put up a series of impressive performances and have deservedly made it to the final. In their last match, India were pushed big time by South Africa but Pratik Waikar and his men managed to come out on top. Can they defeat Nepal for a second time and win the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title? Or would Nepal gain redemption this time?

India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final Squads:

India Squad for Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Pratik Waikar (c), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B., Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh

Nepal Squad for Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Hemraj Paneru (c), Janak Chand, Samir Chand, Bishwas Chaudhary, Suraj Pujara, Rohit Kumar Verma, Yaman Puri, Bed Bahadur Wali, Jhalak BK, Bikral Singh Ratgaiya, Bishal Tharu, Rajan Bal, Jogendra Rana, Bharat Saru, Ganesh Bishwakarma