The third turn has ended and India have gained a massive 36-point lead in this match! What a game and what a turn it was from India as the attackers showed intensity and agility, not allowing Nepal's defenders to gain any sort of momentum. Onto the last turn now and Nepal will need a massively impressive performance to win the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. India are favourites to win from here on.
India have touched the 50-point mark and the attackers continue to impress in this turn. This lead is already sizeable and with two minutes still left, one has to back the hosts to go on and win this!
45 seconds is all what it took from India to eliminate the third batch of Nepal defenders! What a performance this has been from the Indian attackers in this turn!
India have gained a 20-point lead here with a second set of Nepal defenders eliminated. Mehul, Nikhil B were the standout performers for India.
The energy and confidence is seen from the Indian attackers as they eliminate the first set of Nepal defenders in this turn. Aniket Pote, Mehul and Sachin Chingari have gotten India off to a good start as they now extend the lead to 14 points.
The Indian defenders have ensured that they have a lead in this match, albeit eight points after turn 2. Nepal attackers were made to work very hard and India will now look to add as many points as possible to the score from here on. Two more sensational turns left in this Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final!
India have made Nepal work very hard for the eliminations here. The Nepal attackers have not seemed to be that intense as their Indian counterparts in turn 1 and not much time is left in this turn.
The second turn starts and Indian defenders are doing well here to evade Nepal's attack. Mehul was India's standout performer as he managed to spend more than two minutes and it seemed he was close to a dream run as well. The second batch comes.
India have gained a decent lead with 26 points. They started off with intensity but Nepal defenders did well to ensure that they did not concede more points. Nepal will now look to erase this deficit here as quickly as possible.
India have shown their quality in the attack, sending back a fourth set of Nepal defenders here. India have a sizeable lead, which they will look to increase in the remaining time.
India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: After an exhilarating tournament, it all boils down to India and Nepal, who will battle it out in the final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Sunday, January 19.
India and Nepal had kickstarted the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on January 13 and it is only fitting these two teams feature in the final game of what has been a magnificent tournament. Pratik Waikar and his team have had a sensational run throughout Kho Kho World Cup 2025, securing victories in all their group stage matches before making it through to the final on the back of wins in the quarterfinal and final.
India had beaten Nepal in a thrilling contest by a 42-37 margin to come out on top in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 opener and the visiting side will look for redemption this time around. Since losing to India, Nepal have put up a series of impressive performances and have deservedly made it to the final. In their last match, India were pushed big time by South Africa but Pratik Waikar and his men managed to come out on top. Can they defeat Nepal for a second time and win the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title? Or would Nepal gain redemption this time?
India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final Squads:
India Squad for Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Pratik Waikar (c), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B., Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh
Nepal Squad for Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Hemraj Paneru (c), Janak Chand, Samir Chand, Bishwas Chaudhary, Suraj Pujara, Rohit Kumar Verma, Yaman Puri, Bed Bahadur Wali, Jhalak BK, Bikral Singh Ratgaiya, Bishal Tharu, Rajan Bal, Jogendra Rana, Bharat Saru, Ganesh Bishwakarma