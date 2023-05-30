Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 30 (ANI): Kush Maini has been extremely consistent in the first 10 races by not only being the only driver on the F2 grid to finish in the points in 8 out of 10 races but also to have finished all the 10 races.

Being extremely unlucky in qualifying where he was blocked on his flying lap, Kush had to recover from P12 on the grid which is not an easy task in Monaco where overtaking is very difficult due to the nature of the track.

The feature race provided an opportunity when the safety car was called out after the unfortunate crash of Doohan which caused damage to the barriers. The race was red-flagged in the next lap only to resume with a rolling start several minutes later and the time was reduced.

Kush re-joined the track after the pit stop in P7 and drove consistently to end up at P6 at the chequered flag.

Formula 2 runs along with Formula 1 on 14 weekends in the calendar year 2023. While 5 rounds are completed, the races were cancelled in Imola last week due to the unfortunate flooding in that region.

"First of all, I hope everybody in the Imola and in Italy that were affected by the floods have recovered from the difficult situation. My best wishes to all of them. It was upsetting on Friday when I was blocked on my flying lap in qualifying and I had to settle for P6 in my group. We had a very good pace and should have started in the front. Anyway, I had to make the best of what had happened and we managed a good strategy in the feature race and I was able to make a decent recovery from P12. Leading the rookies in the championship is a good feeling but it's still early days with more than 50 per cent of the championship still to go. We will continue to go race by race and continue to be as fast and consistent as we can. The Campos Team have done a great job and the result this weekend has helped us move to P4 in the overall championship. I wish to thank my sponsors Mumbai Falcons, JK Racing and OSM for the great support extended to us," said Kush Maini.

Kush Maini currently has 49 points in the championship and is placed 4th overall in the championship and leads all the rookies.

Maini will return to racing when FIA Formula 2 returns right away with Round 7 from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain from June 2 to June 4. (ANI)

