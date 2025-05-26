Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Siddhesh Lad was on Monday appointed captain of Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals ahead of the T20 Mumbai League's third edition with the franchise also announcing replacements for Tushar Deshpande and Armaan Jaffer.

Deshpande, who was among the icon players, will miss the competition as he has been named in India A squad for the tour of England.

Also Read | Roland Garros 2025: Ben Shelton Defeats Lorenzo Sonego To Reach French Open Second Round.

The 26-year-old Jaffer will also not take part in the league as he has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association to be relieved as he wants to play for Pondicherry. His request has been accepted, an MCA official confirmed PTI.

Rohan Raje and Saksham Parashar have been named as replacements.

Also Read | Hikaru Nakamura Reckons Indian Fans Have Embraced Stars Like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, Says 'Chess Is Boring for People; Players Like Pragg Can Take It to Next Level'.

Lad had made a successful comeback to Mumbai last year in the Ranji Trophy after spending one year cooling off period after representing Goa in the 2022-23 season.

"He is someone who reads the game well, absorbs pressure, and leads by example. He has played in every format, adapted to every role, and always delivered," said team mentor and former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)