Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Oct 17 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri finished Tied-10th in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah leg of the series with a final round of 69 here.

The 36-year-old Indian, who began the week despite suffering from flu, did a fine job by putting together a strong week with rounds of 67-66-69 at the Par-70 course at Royal Greens.

His final round of 69 included an eagle on Par-4 first hole but he also bogeyed the 11th and 12th and double bogeyed 13th on Sunday.

In his three previous appearances on the LIV Series, he was second in Boston, 23rd in Chicago and 41st in Bangkok.

At the top, Brooks Koepka beat Peter Uihlein on the third play-off hole to win the event. It was his first win in the series.

Koepka and Uihlein were tied at 12-under, while Joaquin Niemann was third at 11-under alongside Sergio Garcia.

In the team event, Koepka's team that included Uihlein, his brother Chase Koepka and Jason Kokrak won the honours. Fireballs led by Garcia were second and Crushers, led by Bryson DeChambeau and including Lahiri, were third.

The next event in Miami will be the final one and will be a team event. It will be held Oct 28-30 at Doral.

