Potomac, May 7 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri handled tough windy, cold and wet conditions well for 16 holes before dropping a double bogey to card 2-under 68 in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

At 4-under, the Indian is T-10, up from overnight T-38, as he chases another good week on the PGA Tour.

Lahiri, just four behind leader Jason Day at one stage, is now six behind at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

The former No. 1 player Day shot 3-under 67 in steady rain and stretched his lead over the field to three shots as he attempts his first victory in four years.

Day is 10-under 130 through two rounds and Max Homa is second at 7-under. Denny McCarthy (69), Luke List (66), Kurt Kitayama (67), and James Hahn (68) are tied for 3rd at 6-under.

The weather took a toll as even the shots from the first cut of the rough saw water splashing off and the divots were big. Lahiri did well to hang in with six birdies, two bogeys and a double.

“Tough day, it was a grind. Weather was obviously difficult, you have to battle the elements. The golf course is hard and long enough to begin with," said Lahiri.

"I played really, really well, but missed a couple of putts. I think I could have avoided some of the bogeys that I made. Then right in the end on the 17th, I just lost control of the ball due to the heavy rain and the gust that we got at that point of time."

Lahiri hit 12 of the 18 greens in regulation. After a string of four pars, he got an opportunity when he hit from 92 yards to inside 10 feet for his first birdie on Par-4 fifth and he converted that from seven feet.

On the very next hole, he hit his approach to just over 11 feet and birdied it to go 2-under. A six-foot miss for par cost him a shot on eighth and he turned in 1-under.

After the turn he hit two great approach shots to birdie both 10 and 11 and get to 3-under as the conditions stayed challenging. He missed the fairway and reached the green in three on 13th and gave away a shot, but got it back on 14.

Another fine second shot set up a birdie on 16 and at 4-under he was inside top-5. Then came the crushing double bogey.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri hit into the water off the tee. Following a penalty drop for his third shot he was 45 feet from the flag. He two-putted for a double bogey. He parred the 18th to finish 2-under for the round.

"I think it's going to get more of the same in the next couple of days, probably going to get a lot colder. Pars are going to be very valuable and birdies even more," Lahiri said.

Rory McIlroy shot 73 to finish at even par. Matthew Wolff, who shot 65 on Thursday, fell back with a 73.

Korean pair Si Woo Kim and K.H. Lee, and C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei returned scores of 72, 71 and 73 respectively to move into the weekend rounds. They are tied 29th on 1-under.

