Lahore [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): An outstanding display of bowling from Pakistan spinner Noman Ali in both innings of the Test match took the hosts to a 93-run victory over the defending champions of the World Test Championship (WTC), South Africa, which was being played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first innings, Noman Ali scalped six wickets in his spell, where he bowled 35 overs and conceded 112 runs at an economy of 3.2. He also bowled three maiden overs in his spell. In the second innings, the 39-year-old player took four wickets in his 28-over spell, where he gave away 79 runs and bowled four maiden overs. The player was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance in the game.

The win in their opening game of the 2025/27 cycle sees the sub-continent side surge past Bangladesh, England, India and Sri Lanka to claim the second spot in the nine-team standings with 100 PCT and 12 points, according to ICC.

Meanwhile, still sitting atop the nine-team standings are 2023 champions, Australia, who have the bragging rights from three wins off as many outings.

Speaking on a successful beginning to their WTC campaign, Pakistan captain Shan Masood said, as quoted by ICC, "I think you always have to start well. It's a great opportunity playing the team that won the previous (World) Test Championship (cycle). We are very excited to be back home, to be playing Test cricket, and to start off with a win. I think that's a great start. We've closed it off here today, and we're onto the next one."

Having won the toss and elected to bat first in the first of two Tests, Pakistan piled on an impressive 378 in the first innings, courtesy of standout batting efforts from Imam-ul-Haq (93), Salman Agha (93), skipper Shan Masood (76), and Mohammad Rizwan (75).

In response, for the Proteas, Tony de Zorzi notched his second Test hundred, a resolute display that saw him bat for 104 runs off 171 deliveries. Opener Ryan Rickelton would also put up another priceless 71 runs.

However, Noman Ali's dexterous spin-bowling saw Pakistan acquire a 109-run first-innings lead as the left-arm spinner nabbed a six-wicket haul.

South Africa would hit back hard with the ball as Senuran Muthusamy (5/57) and Simon Harmer (4/51) made the most of the spinning conditions.

Chasing 277, the visitors were unable to get the partnerships going as Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi notched four wickets each to dismiss the opposition for 167.

The two teams will square off in the second Test and the series decider starting October 20 in Rawalpindi.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 378 and 167 (Babar Azam 42, Abdullah Shafique 41; Senuran Muthusamy 5/57) vs South Africa 269 and 183 (Dewald Brevis 54, Ryan Rickelton 45; Shaheen Afridi 4/33). (ANI)

