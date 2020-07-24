London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Wolves, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has asserted that they are going to approach the game to win it as there is "no other way to approach a game of football".

"No, we will approach the game to win it. There is no other way to approach a game of football. We will do that, prepare right, respect our opponent. They are very good, we have seen that all season, we are aware of the situation but we will try to win," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

Chelsea currently hold the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 63 points. The club is fighting to finish in the top four positions to a secure Champions League qualification for 2020/21.

Lampard said their upcoming match is "huge" as they have the opportunity to finish in the top four.

"The goal was to get in the top four and improve this squad and try and develop and be as good as we can be. Now we have the opportunity of top four and it's a huge game. I'll approach it as I see right in terms of what I say to the players and how we set up on the day," he said.

Chelsea will take on Wolves on July 26. (ANI)

