London [UK], June 21 (ANI): England have announced their playing XI for the Women's Ashes Test starting from June 22 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

England's two talented players Lauren Filer and Danni Wyatt will make their debut in the one-off test series. Filer, who is uncapped at the international level, was the beneficiary of good domestic form. She has been a top-notch performer with the ball for the Western Storm, in their last two campaigns.

According to ICC, the Heather Knight-led side will feature in the only Test to be played from June 22-26 June at Nottingham.

Wyatt will be making her Test debut after having played international cricket for 14 years. The veteran player featured for England A in their recent three-day fixture against Australia at Leicestershire. She scored 37 in the first innings before falling to Darcie Brown. The batter has also been in formidable touch in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023, being the leading run-scorer in the competition with 273 runs.

The Women's Ashes 2023 will be a multi-format series comprising a one-off Test, three T20Is and three ODIs. The Test carries four points, while each of the T20Is and ODIs carry two points each.

England will seek to win their first Ashes since their triumph Down Under in 2014.

England women's team Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell (ANI)

