Birmingham, June 21: England captain Ben Stokes said players were "in absolute pieces" in the dressing room and completely devastated following their close two-wicket defeat to Australia in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. In a thrilling conclusion to the first Test at Edgbaston, the visiting team managed to secure an improbable victory on a dramatic final day. Despite England initially being in a commanding position, skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon orchestrated a remarkable partnership of 55 runs for the ninth wicket, leading Australia to a thrilling win. Ashes 2023: ‘Match Was Well Within Our Grasp’, Says Skipper Pat Cummins After Australia Register Win Against England in 1st Test.

"We always want to win. We are absolutely devastated that we have lost. The lads are up there in absolute pieces, especially Robbo and Broady (Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad) who put in an unbelievable shift there.

"But if that's not attracting people to the game we love then I don't know what will. There are still four games left. Keep following us and we will keep trying to do what we do," Stokes was quoted by BBC.

Stokes further said England would not change their aggressive approach, having carried them to 11 wins from their previous 13 Tests, in the remainder of the five-match series.

"I am not going to change the way I have gone about my cricket because it is the Ashes," he said. Ashes 2023: ‘They Were Just Too Good for Us’ England’s James Anderson Praises Australia for Their Narrow Win in Opening Test.

One of the more controversial elements of England's attacking approach saw them declare on day one with eight wickets down, giving Australia's openers a tricky mini-session on Friday evening which they survived.

The subsequent loss means this is the second time in the last three Tests that England have suffered defeat in a match in which they've declared.

"I thought that was a time to pounce. Who knows, we could have got an extra 40 runs or lost two wickets in two balls. I am not a captain who gets by on 'what ifs'.

"We were in control of most of the game and managed to produce a result. Obviously, we wanted to be on top. We are devastated but that's sport. It is great and an emotional rollercoaster," the 32-year-old said.

