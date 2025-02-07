Los Angeles, Feb 7 (AP) Age is more than just a number to LeBron James.

It's also a target.

Also Read | South African Team Arrives in Lahore Ahead of ODI Tri-series Against Pakistan, New Zealand.

The 40-year-old James became the oldest player to score 40 points in an NBA game Thursday night, putting up a season-high 42 in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

James passed the record held by Michael Jordan, his idol and the only other NBA player to score 40 after his 40th birthday.

Also Read | Sunrisers Eastern Cape Advance to Third SA20 Final Behind Tony de Zorzi and Jordan Hermann’s Performances, Beat Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets.

“I'm old, that's my take,” James said when asked about his latest achievement. “I need a glass of wine and some sleep, that's what I think.”

Jordan did it for the Washington Wizards just three days after turning 40 in February 2003. James is 38 days removed from his 40th birthday last Dec. 30 — and it seems highly unlikely this will be the last time he hits the mark, since the top scorer in NBA history is still playing phenomenal basketball deep in his record-tying 22nd NBA season.

“Throughout my journey, anytime I've been named or put in a category of whatever the case, to cross paths with the greats is always humbling,” James said. “Just to know where I come from and I love the game so much, so it's pretty cool.”

James also grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds and added eight assists while carrying the Lakers down the stretch against the Warriors and 36-year-old Stephen Curry, who put up 37 points in defeat.

“We've run out of words and superlatives and descriptions to capture what he's doing at this stage of his career and at this age,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “It continues to be remarkable. It really does, and he really led us tonight. AR having an off shooting night, and we needed all of that offense from LeBron.”

James is still making NBA history while he waits to begin his new partnership with Luka Doncic, who watched his new teammate's domination from the bench for the second straight game since arriving in a trade with Dallas. Doncic is likely to make his Lakers debut on Monday night at home against Utah.

“I can't wait, because everything I do on the floor, he has the ability to do it or do it even better,” James said. “That's how great he is. Even at his young age, 25, he's such a unique player. He's a special player, a generational talent, so I'm super-appreciative to be able to share the floor with him and then watch him do his thing.”

James was outstanding all night against the Warriors. He scored 18 points in the second quarter in a spree highlighted by three 3-pointers in 38 seconds — the third from the Lakers' logo at midcourt. He basked in a standing ovation from the Lakers crowd while teammate Rui Hachimura placed an imaginary crown on his head.

James then stepped up down the stretch when the Lakers' 26-point lead dwindled to five in the fourth quarter. Golden State trailed by only six when James drained his sixth 3-pointer of the night with 1:08 to play, and he followed it with a half-court assist to Hachimura for a dunk that essentially sealed the win with 49 seconds left.

James didn't quite manage a triple-double against the Warriors, falling just short for the second straight game. He is the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, and he's still about 90 days too young to break the record set by Karl Malone in 2003.

James has 10 triple-doubles this season, each one making him the second-oldest player to accomplish the feat. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)