Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson defined Rohit Sharma as a "legend of the game" and expects Shubman Gill, the new ODI captain, to benefit from the presence of India's veteran swashbuckler in the upcoming tour of Australia.

Last week, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar sent shockwaves through the cricket world after announcing that he had personally conveyed the management's decision to Rohit about making Gill his successor. The 26-year-old's captaincy stint in the ODIs will begin in Australia with a three-match series, scheduled to kick off on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Also Read | Milind Soman Congratulates His Wife Ankita Konwar on Becoming First Assamese Woman To Complete Full Ironman Triathlon (See Post).

Agarkar explained the rationale behind the sudden shift, considering the 2027 ODI World Cup is still two years away from commencing in South Africa. The chief selector explained that the surprise shift in the leadership stems from the selectors wanting Gill to have enough time to settle well before the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

While Williamson refrained from commenting on the reasons behind the decision, he remains confident that Rohit's presence has been immensely valuable for the next crop of players and has set a "great" example during his captaincy tenure.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win AFG vs BAN ODI?.

"While I'm not familiar with all the details of the decision, being more closely connected to the New Zealand setup, Rohit Sharma is a legend of the game who has achieved incredible things for Indian cricket. I'm confident he has been immensely valuable to the team's players, serving as a great leadership example for India. Shubman and other players have undoubtedly benefited greatly from his influence," Williamson said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Rohit first wore the ODI captaincy armband in 2017 and led India in 56 ODIs, winning a stunning 42, losing just 12, with one ending in a no-result and another in a tie. His win percentage of 75 per cent makes him one of the world's best white-ball leaders statistically.

Since Rohit has bid adieu to T20Is and Tests just like his long-time compatriot Virat Kohli, ODI is the sole format where the duo can enchant the spectators. Williamson explained the challenges and repercussions a player faces while being available for a solitary format.

"Life is like that--you make decisions based on your priorities, and others also make choices that can impact your career. These situations will always arise, and being part of those conversations, even if sometimes frustrating, shows you've been involved in the game for a significant time, which is a privilege. For me, it's always about wanting to be in a position to make a difference and help the team progress as a group," Williamson said.

"When that's no longer the case, it might be time to move on, and that's okay. While I have the desire to keep improving and represent New Zealand, it's not about playing every game; decisions require balancing life priorities. Being a dad and husband while continuing to pursue cricket after so many years is a challenging but rewarding balance," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)