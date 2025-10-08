Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer were among the winners at the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 on Tuesday, October 7. A number of cricketing stars descended in Mumbai and the award ceremony, which was held in Mumbai, honoured prolific performances from a number of Indian stars as well as global names in the sport. England Test great Joe Root, who has closed down on Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in the longest format after exceptional performances in recent times, won the International Cricketer of the Year award at the show. Smriti Mandhana, who has been in terrific form in ODIs this year, was named Women's Batter of the Year. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of award winners at the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025. Rohit Sharma Receives Special Memento From Sunil Gavaskar for Winning ICC Champions Trophy As Captain at CEAT Awards 2025 (Watch Video).

Among others, one of the highlights of the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 was Rohit Sharma, who was awarded a special memento for leading India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title earlier this year in Dubai. The Hitman, who was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as the India National Cricket Team ODI captain, appeared much leaner as compared to earlier and he will look to make a mark, big time in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series that starts from October 19. Shreyas Iyer, who had played an instrumental role in India winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title, was also awarded at the ceremony. Brian Lara Receives Lifetime Achievement Honour at CEAT Cricket Awards 2025.

CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 List of Winners

Award Winner Lifetime Achievement Award Brian Lara Special Memento for Winning ICC Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award BS Chandrasekhar International Batter of the Year Joe Root T20I Batter of the Year Sanju Samson T20I Bowler of the Year Varun Chakaravarthy CEAT JioStar Award Shreyas Iyer Men’s ODI Batter of the Year Kane Williamson Men’s ODI Bowler of the Year Matt Henry Women’s Batter of The Year Smriti Mandhana Women’s Bowler of The Year Deepti Sharma Emerging Player of the Year Angkrish Raghuvanshi Award for Exemplary Leadership Temba Bavuma Men’s Test Bowler of the Year Prabath Jayasuriya Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Harry Brook CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year Harsh Dubey

Sanju Samson, who cemented his place in the India National Cricket Team in the T20I format, was named T20I Batter of the Year for his performances in the shortest format of the game. Varun Chakaravarthy, who has made a massive impact on his return to international cricket, was named T20I Bowler of the Year. Both Sanju Samson and Varun Chakaravarthy were recently part of the India National Cricket Team, which won the Asia Cup 2025 title, beating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai.

