Leicester (England), Nov 21 (AP) Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu will miss the rest of the season because of an ACL injury, manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Fatawu was injured while playing for Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday.

Also Read | Amid Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Deadlock ICC Delegation to Visit Pakistan, Discussion Also Expected Between ICC and BCCI: Report.

He recently broke into the team at Leicester, which was promoted back to the English Premier League this season and is among the favourites for relegation.

“To happen at a young age is, first and foremost, a blow for him and for us as well,” Cooper said.

Also Read | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Announces INR 10 Lakh Reward for Each Player of India Women's Hockey Team for Winning Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

"We now have to support him in every way in making his rehab and return as smooth and productive as possible, with the hope — although it's a long-term injury — that he comes back a stronger and better player and person. Difficult news, really." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)