Mumbai, November 21: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for winning the Asian Champions Trophy and announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to each player of the team, an official statement said. All players of the Indian women's hockey team and head coach will get a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each while the support staff will get Rs 5 lakh each, the statement said. The Indian women's hockey team won the Asian Champions Trophy by beating reigning Olympic medallist China 1-0 in the final at Rajgir on Wednesday. India Win Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 With 1–0 Victory Over China, Clinch Third Overall Title (Watch Video Highlights).

"The chief minister appreciated the Indian team for its game, particularly during the final match with China. It's a historic win for the Indian women's hockey team in Bihar, where such an event was organised for the first time. It has swelled every Indian's heart with pride. All players of the team demonstrated their skills and played in a very disciplined manner," the statement issued by the chief minister's office said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Title.

"This victory is a matter of pride and glory for all Indians. My heartiest congratulations to all team members," the statement said quoting the CM.

Later, the CM in a post on X wrote, "The state government will reward all the members of the winning team and head coach with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each. The support staff of the team will also be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each. My best wishes to the Indian women's team for the future."