Madrid, Oct 27 (AP) Levante and Celta Vigo ended their losing streaks but stayed near the bottom of the Spanish league standings after a 1-1 draw.

Both teams were coming off three straight losses and neither had scored a goal during that streak.

Levante thought it had the winner in stoppage time on Monday but the goal was disallowed for offside after video review. The hosts loudly complained, claiming that the player offside did not influence the play.

It was the latest VAR controversy in the league, coming two days after Real Madrid was awarded a decisive penalty kick in its 3-1 win at Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday.

Levante scored first with a penalty converted by Roger Martí in the 48th minute, and Celta equalised through Sergio Carreira in the 52nd.

The draw left Celta just outside the relegation zone. Levante was second-to-last in the 20-team standings. AP

