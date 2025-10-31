New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): As the clock ticks down to November 2, India's wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Sangram Singh prepares for a landmark moment: his European debut at Levels Fight League (LFL) in Amsterdam.

At above 40 years old, the Haryana heavyweight (93kg category) faces Tunisian powerhouse Hakim Trabelsi in what promises to be a clash of unyielding wills, a release said. This fight isn't just personal -- it's a statement for Indian combat sports on the global stage, the release added.

Also Read | Getafe vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sangram, a twice Commonwealth heavyweight Wrestling Champion (2015-16), transitions from the mats to the cage with a mission.

"I've trained harder than ever, blending my wrestling roots with MMA precision -- sparring 5-6 hours daily, focusing on takedowns and ground control," Singh shared in a pre-fight interview. "This debut is about proving age is no barrier; I aim to inspire millions in India to chase dreams fearlessly, while securing a win that opens doors for more Indian fighters in Europe," said Sangram Singh.

Also Read | PAK 95/1 in 11 Overs | Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2025: Hosts Near Victory.

Sangram's Record: Undefeated in pro MMA (1-0), with a blistering 1:23 submission victory in his 2024 debut against a seasoned opponent. Wrestling legacy: national champion; represented India internationally.

Opponent Profile: Hakim Trabelsi, 33, boasts a 4-2 MMA record, known for knockout power (3 KOs) and striking accuracy (65%). Trains in France; this will be his 7th international bout.

Fight Prep: Sangram's camp in Haryana and Poland included high-altitude simulations, strength training (bench press 150kg+), and strategy sessions with coaches from India's Wrestling Federation. He's shed 5kg for optimal speed, emphasising endurance -- vital in LFL's 3-round format.

"Through this fight, I want to show the world Indian grit -- turning challenges into triumphs. Victory here means more than a win; it's about building a legacy for the next generation," Singh said, according to the release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)