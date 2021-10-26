Dubai, Oct 26 (PTI) Opener Evin Lewis struck a fine half-century before South Africa restricted West Indies to 143 for 8 in their second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Lewis hit six sixes and three boundaries in his 56-run knock. Skipper Kieron Pollard (26) was the other top contributor for the defending champions.

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) snared three wickets.

Keshav Maharaj (2/24) picked two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada (1/27), Anrich Nortje (1/14) accounted for one batter each.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 56, Kieron Pollard (26); Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) Keshav Maharaj (2/24) .

