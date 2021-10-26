South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at the toss mentioned that Quinton de Kock won’t be playing the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match against West Indies. On being asked whether he is unfit, Bavuma replied that the wicketkeeper batsman has maDe himself unavailable due to personal reasons. It was surprising to see De Kock not in the playing XI Despite hime being fit. After the toss, Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a statement regarding a directive that the national team had to take a knee at the start of the match. CSA Issues Directive To South Africa Players To 'Take a Knee' Ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 Matches.

There were speculations that De Kock has pulled out of the game because of CSA directive. However, nothing substantive can be confirmed at the moment but as per a IOL Sport report, “De Kock is upset with the CSA having imposed their directive on the Proteas Men's national team.” Cricket reporter Zaahier Adams took to Twitter and claimed via pictures that South African players took the knee minus De Kock. Quinton de Kock's Unavailability Questioned After CSA Issues Directive To South Africa Players To 'Take a Knee' In Support of BLM Ahead of SA vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Match.

It must be noted that it was for the first time South Africa players took a knee collectively. During game against Australia, only few players took a knee while some players raised a fist and even during that De Kock, interestingly neither took a knee nor raised a fist.

