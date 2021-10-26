Scotland (SCO) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the latest round of fixtures in the T20 World Cup 2021. The SCO vs NAM clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams will be elated after reaching the Super 12 stage of the competition and will be aiming to register their first win. Meanwhile, fans searching for SCO vs NAM, Dream11 Team prediction for T20 World Cup can scroll down below for details. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: Afghanistan Topple Pakistan to Lead Group 2 Standings.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – M Cross (SCO), Z Green (NAM) could be the keepers.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – K Coetzer (SCO), G Munsey (SCO), GM Erasmus (NAM) could be the batters.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – R Berrington (SCO), C Greaves (SCO), D Wiese (NAM) could be the all-rounders.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – J Davey (SCO), M Watt (SCO), B Scholtz (NAM) could be the bowlers.

SCO vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Dream11 Team Prediction: M Cross (SCO), Z Green (NAM), K Coetzer (SCO), G Munsey (SCO), GM Erasmus (NAM), R Berrington (SCO), C Greaves (SCO), D Wiese (NAM), J Davey (SCO), M Watt (SCO), B Scholtz (NAM).

D Wiese (NAM) should be the captain of your SCO vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team while K Coetzer (SCO) can be selected as the vice-captain.

