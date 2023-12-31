Sydney [Australia], December 31 (ANI): Leylah Fernandez gave Canada an excellent start in its first-ever United Cup match on Sunday in Sydney, defeating Chile's Daniela Seguel 6-2, 6-3.

Fernandez shone once more in her national colours, putting Canada up 1-0 in its first Group B match. She needed just 73 minutes to get Canada off to a winning start in its first-ever United Cup campaign, breaking Seguel five times in their maiden match.

The 21-year-old entered the contest as the overwhelming favourite, and he performed accordingly. The 31-year-old Chilean, who reached a career-high World No.162 in 2018, had a bright spot to open the second set in her first tour-level singles match in over two years.

She broke Fernandez at love in the first game and consolidated for a 2-0 lead, but she would only win one more game in the match. Fernandez then won three straight games, followed by three more in a row to complete the triumph.

Canada will aim to seal the tie in men's singles behind Canada's No. 2 player in Sydney, Steven Diez, who will replace Felix Auger-Aliassime against World No.19 Nicolas Jarry.

Earlier, Zverev kicked off his 2024 season with a double victory at the United Cup in Sydney on Saturday, helping Germany upset Italy on the first day of play at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Zverev paired with Angelique Kerber to win the deciding mixed doubles game 6-3, 6-0 over Lorenzo Sonego and Angelica Moratelli.

"We're both extremely happy, the whole team is extremely happy. Angie played great in mixed and her singles were a high level in her first match back," Zverev was quoted as saying by ATP.

"It was a special day for me, coming back after being out for so long and playing at a high level. It feels great to get my first win coming back," Kerber said.

Zverev tied the tie with a strong 6-7(5) 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Sonego, after Jasmine Paolini gave Italy a 1-0 lead by defeating Kerber 6-4, 7-5. (ANI)

