Sydney [Australia], December 31 (ANI): Alexander Zverev kicked off his 2024 season with a double victory at the United Cup in Sydney on Saturday, helping Germany upset Italy on the first day of play at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Zverev paired with Angelique Kerber to win the deciding mixed doubles game 6-3, 6-0 over Lorenzo Sonego and Angelica Moratelli.

"We're both extremely happy, the whole team is extremely happy. Angie played great in mixed and her singles were a high level in her first match back," Zverev was quoted as saying by ATP.

"It was a special day for me, coming back after being out for so long and playing at a high level. It feels great to get my first win coming back," Kerber said.

Earlier in the night, Zverev tied the tie with a strong 6-7(5) 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Sonego, after Jasmine Paolini gave Italy a 1-0 lead by defeating Kerber 6-4, 7-5.

Sonego dominated Zverev from the start, winning 18 of 24 net approaches to defeat the two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion in a first-set tie-break. However, Sonego was unable to overcome Zverev's superior serving throughout the match. In the two-hour, 52-minute duel, the 26-year-old faced no break points and won 81 per cent of first serves and 74 per cent of second serves.

"The first set was one of the best sets I have seen him play, but I just looked for ways to get back into the match. For the first match of the season I can't complain, and now it's onto the mixed," Zverev said.

Zverev starts the season with confidence and strength, a far cry from his timid return in 2023, when he was coming from a horrific ankle injury suffered at Roland Garros midway through 2022, which terminated his season.

He lost both of his matches in the inaugural United Cup and was knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open. He won only three of his first nine matches of the year, but as the season progressed, he regained some of his best form and qualified for the ATP Finals.

Earlier in the evening, Paolini seemed to be cruising at 6-4, 3-1, but was forced to recover from 3-4 down in the second set after forfeiting two games against the three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber.

Paolini found herself in another protracted game at 6-4, 3-2 up in the second set as she fought to reclaim her break lead. She collapsed to the ground holding her left calf on her sixth break point of the game. Paolini was forced to surrender all games until the next change of ends in order to undergo medical care, and she returned to the court behind 3-4. (ANI)

