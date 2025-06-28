Sports News | Lhuan-dre Pretorious Breaks 61-year-old Record to Become Youngest South African Centurion on Debut

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The batter, aged 19 years and 93 days old, came to the crease with his new-look team at trouble against Zimbabwe with a scoreline of 3/23. The batter gave a sign of promising things to come, as he smashed a counter-attacking, unbeaten 128* in 141 balls, with seven fours and four sixes at the end of the first session. His strike rate was 90.78.

Agency News ANI| Jun 28, 2025 07:12 PM IST
A+
A-
Fourth of July 2025 Recipes: From Star-Spangled Cupcakes to Firecracker Hot Dog Twists, Delicious 4th of July Recipes To Prepare at Home on US Independence Day (Watch Videos)
  • Viral
    Fact Check: Does Kasba Law College Gang-Rape Case Have Communal Angle? Kolkata Police Debunk Misleading Social Media Posts Giving Communal Colour to Incident Fact Check: Does Kasba Law College Gang-Rape Case Have Communal Angle? Kolkata Police Debunk Misleading Social Media Posts Giving Communal Colour to Incident
  • Festivals
    When Is Independence Day 2025 in India? Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day? Here's What You Should Know About Swatantrata Diwas History and Significance When Is Independence Day 2025 in India? Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day? Here's What You Should Know About Swatantrata Diwas History and Significance
  • Videos
    Iran to Hold Funeral at Enghelab Square for Military Commanders, Nuclear Scientists Killed in Conflict With Israel, Huge Crowd Expected Iran to Hold Funeral at Enghelab Square for Military Commanders, Nuclear Scientists Killed in Conflict With Israel, Huge Crowd Expected
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Lhuan-dre Pretorious Breaks 61-year-old Record to Become Youngest South African Centurion on Debut

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The batter, aged 19 years and 93 days old, came to the crease with his new-look team at trouble against Zimbabwe with a scoreline of 3/23. The batter gave a sign of promising things to come, as he smashed a counter-attacking, unbeaten 128* in 141 balls, with seven fours and four sixes at the end of the first session. His strike rate was 90.78.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 28, 2025 07:12 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Lhuan-dre Pretorious Breaks 61-year-old Record to Become Youngest South African Centurion on Debut
    Lhuan celebrating his century. (Photo: @paarlroyals X)

    Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 28 (ANI): Young batter Lhuan-dre Pretorious became the youngest South African to score a Test century during the first Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on Saturday, according to Wisden.

    The batter, aged 19 years and 93 days old, came to the crease with his new-look team at trouble against Zimbabwe with a scoreline of 3/23. The batter gave a sign of promising things to come, as he smashed a counter-attacking, unbeaten 128* in 141 balls, with seven fours and four sixes at the end of the first session. His strike rate was 90.78.

    Also Read | WWE Night of Champions 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Where To Watch Wrestling PLE Telecast Details on TV With Date, Venue and Time in IST?.

    He also shared a 95-run fifth-wicket stand with another debutant Dewald Brevis, who scored an explosive 41-ball 51, with three fours and four sixes.

    Lhuan went past South African great Graeme Pollock to become the youngest Proteas centurion. Back in 1964 against Australia, Pollock was 19 years, 317 days old when he scored a ton at Sydney.

    Also Read | Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa’s Squad For ZIM vs SA Test Series 2025? Here’s Reason Behind Exclusion of Proteas Captain From Zimbabwe vs South Africa Matches.

    Lhuan, who had a breakout SA20 for Paarl Royals this year with 397 runs in 12 matches with three fifties, made his debut in South African colours on the back of a brilliant Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Series Division 1, 2024/25, scoring 436 runs in five matches at an average of 72.66, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 120.

    At the end of Tea, SA was 248/6, with Pretorious (128*) and Corbin Bosch (22*) unbeaten.

    Teams:

    South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj(c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka

    Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Sports News | Lhuan-dre Pretorious Breaks 61-year-old Record to Become Youngest South African Centurion on Debut
    Lhuan celebrating his century. (Photo: @paarlroyals X)

    Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 28 (ANI): Young batter Lhuan-dre Pretorious became the youngest South African to score a Test century during the first Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on Saturday, according to Wisden.

    The batter, aged 19 years and 93 days old, came to the crease with his new-look team at trouble against Zimbabwe with a scoreline of 3/23. The batter gave a sign of promising things to come, as he smashed a counter-attacking, unbeaten 128* in 141 balls, with seven fours and four sixes at the end of the first session. His strike rate was 90.78.

    Also Read | WWE Night of Champions 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Where To Watch Wrestling PLE Telecast Details on TV With Date, Venue and Time in IST?.

    He also shared a 95-run fifth-wicket stand with another debutant Dewald Brevis, who scored an explosive 41-ball 51, with three fours and four sixes.

    Lhuan went past South African great Graeme Pollock to become the youngest Proteas centurion. Back in 1964 against Australia, Pollock was 19 years, 317 days old when he scored a ton at Sydney.

    Also Read | Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa’s Squad For ZIM vs SA Test Series 2025? Here’s Reason Behind Exclusion of Proteas Captain From Zimbabwe vs South Africa Matches.

    Lhuan, who had a breakout SA20 for Paarl Royals this year with 397 runs in 12 matches with three fifties, made his debut in South African colours on the back of a brilliant Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Series Division 1, 2024/25, scoring 436 runs in five matches at an average of 72.66, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 120.

    At the end of Tea, SA was 248/6, with Pretorious (128*) and Corbin Bosch (22*) unbeaten.

    Teams:

    South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj(c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka

    Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    abp ananda
    500+K+ searches
    upsssc junior assistant
    500+K+ searches
    oppo reno 14
    2000+K+ searches
    zee bangla
    2000+K+ searches
    भारतीय महिला बनाम इंग्लैंड महिला
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast Today
    Firozabad Couple Romance Viral Video: Woman Seen Lying on Fuel Tank as Man Rides Bike Without Helmet on Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh
    Viral Video

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    abp ananda
    500+K+ searches
    upsssc junior assistant
    500+K+ searches
    oppo reno 14
    2000+K+ searches
    zee bangla
    2000+K+ searches
    भारतीय महिला बनाम इंग्लैंड महिला
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel