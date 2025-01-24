Seoul, Jan 24 (AP) The lifetime ban on former South Korean international Son Jun-ho, imposed in China last year after charges of match-fixing, has not been extended to the rest of the world, the Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Friday.

FIFA informed the KFA that it had rejected the Chinese Football Association's request that its punishment be universally applied.

“With this, the ban on Son is only applicable in China,” the KFA said in a statement.

“The path is now open for Son to sign with a team in South Korea's K League or anywhere in the world other than China.”

Son, the 2020 K League MVP, was accused of match-fixing by Chinese authorities while playing for four-time champion Shandong Taishan in May 2023. The midfielder, who has made 20 international appearances and played at the 2022 World Cup, was held for 10 months before being released.

The 32-year-old player denied the charges. “I never took part in match-fixing,” Son told a press conference in September. “The only evidence they have is my false confession made under coercion. I was threatened that if I didn't accept the charges, my wife would be arrested and investigated, too.”

Son did admit, however, that he had received 200,000 yuan ($27,610) from a close friend in China though insisted it was not connected to match-fixing.

Son joined South Korean top-tier club Suwon FC in June 2024 but his contract was terminated three months later as the CFA issued its ban. He is currently without a club, with the 2025 K-League season starting in February. (AP)

