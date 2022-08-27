Ajaccio (Corsica), Aug 27 (AP) Lille took out its frustrations from a thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain by beating promoted Ajaccio 3-1 in the French league.

However, Lille, which was humiliated 7-1 by defending champion PSG last weekend, again showed weakness in defense when Cyrille Bayala headed a late consolation for Ajaccio.

Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici opened the scoring with a brilliant volley in the 17th, when Ajaccio's defense failed to clear a cross. Yazici stopped the ball with his left boot and lifted it over his head before swiveling to fire it in from just outside the penalty area.

Brazilian defender Ismaily set up Jonathan Bamba for the visitors' second goal shortly before halftime, and Tiago Djalo effectively killed off the home team's hopes with Lille's third in the 67th.

Bayala promoted a late flurry from the home team when he scored in the 84th after Lille missed several chances to clear the danger after a corner.

Canada forward Jonathan David missed the chance to score his third goal of the season for Lille when he struck the post with a penalty in the 90th.

But Lille – the 2021 champion – had already enough for its second win of the season, leaving Ajaccio with just one point from four games. (AP)

