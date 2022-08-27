Dalip Singh Rana is a professional Indian wrestler, wrestling promoter, and actor born in Himachal Pradesh, India, on August 27, 1972. He is best known for his time in WWE under the ring name, The Great Khali. Before starting his professional wrestling career in 2000, Khalil was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police. He has appeared in quite a few movies including both Hollywood and Bollywood, he has also made an appearance in a French movie known as 'Houba! On the Trail of the Marsupilami.' National Sports Day 2022 Date in India: History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand

Khali started his pro wrestling journey in the United States with All Pro Wrestling under the ring name of Giant Singh from 2000-2001. In 2001 when he came to San Francisco he signed a contract with the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and stayed there for eight months until it was brought by the rival promotion World Wrestling Federation (WWF). Later that year he received an offer for the New Japan Pro-wrestling, where he was teamed up with another big man,” Giant Silva”. They were the tallest tag team in pro wrestling history with an average height of 7 ft. 21⁄ 2 inches and later in 2006 he signed a new contract with WWE

The Great Khali will be celebrating his 50th birthday on August 27, so let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him:

On April 7, 2006, Khali became the first Indian pro wrestler to step foot in the WWE ring

Khali made his official WWE debut on April 21 in a match against Funaki

Khali had a one-year undefeated streak

His streak came to an end on May 20th in a WWE championship match against John Cena via submission

Khali won his first WWE world heavyweight championship on July 20 in smackdown after winning the 20-men battle royal

He is a WWE hall of Famer (Class of 2021)

In 2015 Khali opened his own wrestling school in Punjab, named Continental Wrestling Entertainment.

Khalin suffers from a rear condition known as Acromegaly, which causes gigantism and chin protrusion.

