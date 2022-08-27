Sir Donald George Bradman was an Australian cricketer, born in New South Wales, Australia on August 27, 1908. He was a right-handed batsman and played for the Australian side for 20 years. At the age of 92, Sir Bradman passed away on February 25, 2001. He was nicknamed “The Don” and is still acknowledged as the greatest batsman of all time. Sir Bradman had a test batting average of 99.94, it is still regarded as the greatest achievement by any sportsman in any major sports. Irfan Pathan Makes Acting Debut in 'Cobra'; Suresh Raina Reacts to the Film's Trailer (Watch Video)

Bradman made his first-class debut with the New South Wales men’s cricket team at the age of 19 and secured a hundred at the debut which soon become his trademark for his future career. He made his Australian side debut in 1928 against England. He had a shabby start against the Britishers but went on to rule the Ashes as he moved forward with his career. He had a career that lasted two decades in which several records were made and many are still unbroken.

On Don’s 114th birth anniversary let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Bradman is the only player to have scored over 300 runs in a day. On 11 July 1930, the star batter scored 309 in a single day against day in Leeds.

In the 52 Tests that he played, he scored a total of 6,996 runs at an average of 99.94.

His two-decade-long career includes 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Bradman holds the record for most hundreds against a single team. He has scored 19 centuries in the 37 games played against England

He has the record for most centuries in consecutive matches

The Aussie has scored six consecutive centuries in six games and all of them came against England

Bradman also holds the record for most runs in a single series. In 1930 Ashes he scored a total of 974 runs in five games

The Don remains the only player to have scored 12 double centuries in Test matches

Don had an outstanding career and has set records that still haven't been broken and are far nearly impossible to do so. The Aussie batsman, the “boy from Bowral” will always be regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time.

