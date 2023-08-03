Florida [US], August 3 (ANI): Lionel Messi once again displayed his masterclass as his brace powered Inter Miami to the Round of 16 of the League Cup.

Since his arrival in the Major League Soccer, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has made his impact from the moment he set foot on the pitch for the David Beckham co-owned MLS franchise.

Also Read | MotoGP 2023: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir Back in Saddle as Riders Return at British Grand Prix 2023.

He has been effortlessly finding the target in each of his appearances so far. Having previously hit the net against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, Messi was among the goal scorers yet again in their Leagues Cup last-32 derby with Orlando City.

He opened the scoring inside seven minutes of the opening half as Rob Taylor found the experienced forward's clever run with a lofted pass, the pass was inch perfect as it allowed Messi to get the ball under his control with his chest and volleying it from a close range.

Also Read | Australia Open 2023: PV Sindhu Trumps Aakarshi Kashyap, Enters Quarterfinals.

Orlando City tried to script an unprecedented comeback with Cesar Arujo finding the back of the net in the 17th minute of the game.

Inter Miami was able to turn things around in the second half after they were awarded with a penalty. Josef Martinez converted from the spot to restore Miami's advantage.

Messi capped off the day with another goal as he started and finished a flowing move in the 72nd minute of the game. He further made it more impressive by pulling off the 'Wakanda Forever' celebration.

Inter Miami have sealed their place in the round of 16, where they will square off against FC Dallas. Messi will be keen to maintain a remarkable run of form that is keeping him en route for his first silverware in the United States. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)