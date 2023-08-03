Sydney [Australia], August 3: India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australia Open 2023 on Thursday. Two-time Olympics medallist, Sindhu, got the better of her national compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap to prevail in the Round of 16 by winning two straight sets. Australia Open Super 500 2023: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Enter Second Round

She took the first game quite comfortably by 21-14. Kashyap tried to regroup but failed to hold on against the star shuttler. Sindhu once again didn't face a major challenge to overcome Kashyap. Sindhu registered a dominant victory by 21-10 to move to the quarter-finals. She will go up against the American shuttler Beiwen Zhang in the quarterfinals of the Australia Open.

Sindhu will look to move further into the competition as she remained at the 17th spot. One week ago Sindhu suffered a heartbreak as she crashed out of the Japan Open 2023 in the Round of 32. The Indian shuttler found it hard to match the intensity of her opponent on the day as she went down tamely in straight sets. She struggled to pick up points while Yiman cruised to a comfortable victory. Japan Open 2023: PV Sindhu Suffers Another Heartbreak, Crashes Out in Round of 32

In an Asian Games year, Sindhu is having a bad season, making a first-round exit in six of her 12 BWF tournaments. Earlier this month, Sindhu crashed out of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament, losing to Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 21-10, 13-21 in 58 minutes. Sindhu's disappointing performances have seen her slip to 17th in the BWF world rankings, her worst slump in a decade. Her previous highest ranking was 2nd in 2016.

