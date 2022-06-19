Liverpool, England, Jun 19 (AP) Liverpool signed Scotland under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen on Sunday as a backup to right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 18-year-old Ramsay, who hasn't played for Scotland's senior team, has joined for a reported fee of 4.2 million pounds ($5.15 million).

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Played With Injury in UCL Final Against Real Madrid, Reveals Egypt National Team Doctor.

He only made his senior debut for Aberdeen in March last year and played 39 games for the team in Scotland's top division, making nine assists and scoring one goal.

Joe Gomez has been the backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold over the last couple of years even though he is naturally a center back. Gomez has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it's a massive achievement and I'm looking forward to trying to show the fans what I've got," Ramsay said.

“Hopefully I can come in preseason, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I've got and then we'll see what happens from there.”

Ramsay is Liverpool's third signing of the offseason following the arrival of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez and 19-year-old forward Fabio Carvalho.

“There's obviously a pathway here — that's one of the reasons I chose it, as well," Ramsay said. “It's not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.” AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)