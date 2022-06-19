The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will witness the series decider between India and South Africa as the hard-fought battle reaches its climax. The Men in Blue led by stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant have clawed their way back in the series after going 0-2 down early on. While the batting has been fairly descent so far, it is the Indian bowlers who have come to the party off late and not allowing South Africa to dominate. The Proteas though will be fairly disappointed with their lack of fight in the last match and will look to give their best in the decider. India vs South Africa 5th T20I will be played on June 19, 2022 (Sunday). Scroll down below for live streaming details. India Likely Playing XI for 5th T20I vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

Dinesh Karthik, who has been out of the Indian team for some time and only made his comeback post a successful IPL, is now looking the talisman for the team. Him and Hardik Pandya in the lower order give the team the depth needed to change situations quickly. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have not been at their very best and the former in particular could lose out on a place for the T20 World Cup. IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Temba Bavuma is a doubt for the final T20 game after suffering an injury in the last match. The form of Quinto de Kock is a worry for the Proteas as they rely a lot on the solid foundations provided by the opening batsman. Kagiso Rabada is another player not fully fit and will undergo tests to determine his availability. Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will have to get the wickets for the visitors and try and restrict India to a low score.

When is India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 5th T20I will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 19, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch India vs SA 5th T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs SA will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of IND vs SA 5th T20I online.

