Jodhpur (Rajasthan)[India], September 30 (ANI): Jodhpur's Barkatullah Khan Stadium is all set to witness the international cricketers in action after two decades with Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings kickstarting the final leg of Legends League Cricket on Friday.

Hosted in India for the first time, Legends League Cricket began in Kolkata and now after entertaining the fans in Lucknow and Cuttack, the greats of the game have reached the blue city to showcase their world-class gameplay.

The league also marks the return of global cricketing action to Jodhpur after 20 years. In 2002, the city hosted its last international match.

The world's greatest names, such as T20 boss Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Graeme Swann and Mitchell Johnson among others are, are part of the on-going league.

It will be the last league match for both Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings. Interestingly, both teams have the same points -- 5 -- after playing five games each. India Capitals occupy top position on account of a better net run rate while Giants are in the third position.

Virender Sehwag-led Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants have the likes of destructive batters Chris Gayle and Tilakaratne Dilshan in their line-up while Irfan Pathan's LNJ Bhilwara Kings also consist of big names of the game including Yusuf Pathan and S Sreesanth.

The good news for Gujarat Giants is that both captain Sehwag and Universe Boss Gayle showed glimpses of getting back to form in the last match. They tried to settle down before unleashing themselves. The Irfan-led Kings would definitely know how dangerous both these batters can be if they hit their strides. So, their bowlers like Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Sreesanth, and Jesal Karia would be keen to send these batters back to the pavilion early in the innings. Giants, though, will also be hoping that their other batters apart from Sehwag and Gayle will get into the act and play a dazzling inning.

The Bhilwara Kings, on the other hand, would want to continue the same momentum against Giants. Their last win against Giants came due to an all-round team effort where both their batters and bowlers performed exceedingly well. While batters Morne van Wyk and William Porterfield hit breezy half-centuries, they were well-supported by Irfan and Karia. (ANI)

