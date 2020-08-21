New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Table tennis player Manika Batra, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, said she is honoured and 'looking forward to bring more laurels' for the country.

"It's an honour for me to be named as one of the recipients of this year's prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. I thank God @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @IndianOilcl @iosindiaoff @ttfitweet my sponsors, India khelega-Training centre in Pune. Looking forward to bring more laurels," Batra tweeted.

Apart from Batra, Mariyappan T. (Para-Athletics), Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey) will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year.

Whereas, sprinter Dutee Chand, cricketer Ishant Sharma, and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with the Arjuna Award.

National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The ceremony will take place virtually but what we will have to see how the exact process would pan out," a source within the Sports Ministry had told ANI. (ANI)

