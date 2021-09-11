Sao Paulo [Brazil], September 11 (ANI): Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele on Friday stated that his recovery is going well after the 80-year-old underwent successful surgery to remove a tumour on the right side of his colon.

Football legend Pele is being kept in intensive care for a while after undergoing an operation this week. He took to social media to thank fans for the good wishes he has received and said that he will spend the coming days focused on his recovery.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant To Reach Delhi Capitals Team Hotel in Dubai Tomorrow.

"My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days. While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!" Pele said in an Instagram post on Friday.

On August 31, Pele was hospitalised for medical tests at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, which revealed a tumour. Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches. (ANI)

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Clash? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in MUN vs NEW Line-up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)