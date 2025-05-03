New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): UK Secretary for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, on Saturday expressed her excitement about India hosting the 50-over Women's Cricket World Cup this year, first time since 2013. She recently met with members of the Indian women's cricket team during her visit.

Nandy mentioned that the Indian team will visit the UK this summer with the men's team. She hopes that the Indian players will inspire young women in the UK, just like the England Lionesses football team has done.

The UK Secretary believes that the Indian female cricket team can play a significant role in promoting cricket among young women in the UK. She hopes that the team will visit schools and communities to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

I'm very much looking forward to seeing India hosting the Women's Cricket World Cup, and I was delighted to meet some of the members of the India women's cricket team on my visit. They will be coming to the UK this summer with the men's team as well, and we are so looking forward to welcoming them. The we think those young women will be a real inspiration to young women in the UK, and we hope just like the Lionesses, our England football team in the UK, we hope that the Indian female cricket team will be able to come into schools and communities when they're here in the UK so that they'll be able to inspire that next generation into cricket," said Nandy.

The 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will take place in India from September 29 to October 26, with the final scheduled at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur. Other host cities include Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, and Indore.

Among these venues, only Visakhapatnam has previously hosted an international women's match. The ACA-VDCA Stadium last staged a women's game in 2014 and has hosted six women's T20Is and five women's ODIs in total.

Indore, meanwhile, hosted two Women's World Cup matches at the Nehru Stadium, which has since been replaced by the Holkar Stadium as the city's primary international cricket venue.

This will be the first 50-over Women's World Cup hosted by India since 2013, when the home team failed to progress beyond the group stage. India also hosted the Women's T20 World Cup in 2016. The 2025 edition will follow the same format as the 2022 tournament, featuring eight teams competing across 31 matches.

India has yet to win the Women's ODI World Cup, with its best performance coming in 2017, when it finished as runners-up to England. This edition will mark India's first 50-over World Cup campaign without legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, both of whom have retired. (ANI)

