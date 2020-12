New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The following are the lowest innings totals in Test cricket:

26 New Zealand

v England - Auckland, March 25, 1955

30 South Africa

v England - Port Elizabeth, February 13, 1896

30 South Africa

v England - Birmingham, June 14, 1924

35 South Africa

v England - Cape Town, April 1, 1899

36 South Africa

v Australia - Melbourne, February 12, 1932

36 Australia

v England - Birmingham, May 29, 1902

36 India

v Australia - Adelaide, Dec 17, 2020

38 Ireland

v England - Lord's, July 24, 2019

42 New Zealand

v Australia - Wellington, March 29, 1946

42 Australia

v England -Sydney, February 10, 1888

42 India

v England - Lord's, June 20,1974.

