IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka Offers Prayers at Tirupati Tirumala (Watch Video)

Mumbai, May 16: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman and owner of Lucknow Super Giants IPL team, Sanjiv Goenka, and his family visited Tirupati Tirumala temple and offered prayers. The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually. The visit of Sanjiv Goenka and his family to the temple came a day ahead of the restart of this season of Indian Premier League. IPL was suspended for a week due to tensions between India and Pakistan. IPL 2025: LSG’s Mayank Yadav Ruled Out of Remainder of Indian Premier League, New Zealand Pacer Will O’Rourke Announced As Replacement.

Earlier on Thursday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury. IPL issued a statement announcing the decision. Yadav, 22, has been replaced by the New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke. He is down with a back injury.

Sanjiv Goenka Offers Prayers at Tirupati

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman and owner of Lucknow Super Giants IPL team, Sanjiv Goenka and his family visit Tirupati Tirumala temple and offer prayers. (Video: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams - TTD) pic.twitter.com/rHY85mURuL — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer, William O'Rourke, as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav. Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season," the statement said.

O'Rourke will be his replacement at a reserve price of Rs 3 crore. Rourke has represented New Zealand in five T20Is, taking five wickets at an average of 28.60. In 38 T20s, he has taken 37 wickets at an average of 26.05.

