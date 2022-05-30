New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar clinched his second gold medal of the season with a jump of 7.95m at the Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet in Chania, Greece.

The 23-year-old from Kerala, who holds the national record of 8.36m set last month, finished ahead of Frenchmen Jules Pommery and Erwan Konate, who secured the silver and bronze medals with jumps of 7.73m and 7.71m respectively on Sunday.

Sreeshankar had won the gold at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece with an effort of 8.31m.

He had logged 8.14m and 8.17m at the season-opening Indian Open Jumps Competitions in Thiruvananthapuram before breaking his own national record at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode.

Sreeshankar has already qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2022 with a national record jump of 8.36m in April.

