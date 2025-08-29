Harare [Zimbabwe], August 29 (ANI): A hat-trick by pacer Dilshan Madushanka came in clutch as Sri Lanka secured a narrow seven-run win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare on Friday, with Ben Curran, skipper Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza's half-centuries going in vain.

Now, Sri Lanka leads the two-match series 1-0.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first. Three half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka (76 in 92 balls, with 12 fours), Janith Liyanage (70* in 47 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (57* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took Sri Lanka to 298/6 in 50 overs.

A century stand for the second wicket between Nissanka and Kusal Mendis (38 in 63 balls, with three fours) and an unbeaten 137-run stand for the seventh wicket between Liyanage and Kamindu helped Sri Lanka to a competitive total, despite them being five down for 161 at one point.

Richard Ngarava (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Blessing Muzarabani, Raza and Williams also got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, Zimbabwe lost Brian Bennett and a returning Brednan Taylor for ducks, reduced to 0/2 in the first over. Then an 118-run stand between Curran (70 in 90 balls, with eight fours) and Williams (57 in 74 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) revived the hosts' fortunes. With them at a similar spot at 161/5, a 128-run stand between Raza (92 in 87 balls, with eight fours) and Tony Munyonga (43* in 52 balls, with a four) took Zimbabwe to a brink of victory.

With 10 needed in the final over, Madushanka (4/62) struck on his first three balls and Zimbabwe ended their innings at 291/8 in 50 overs, seven runs short of a win. Asitha Fernando (3/50) was also impressive with the ball.

Madushanka earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his feat. (ANI)

