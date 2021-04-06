London [UK], April 6 (ANI): Former England star Gary Neville has said that losing Harry Maguire would be a bigger blow for England's Euro 2020 campaign as compared to Harry Kane.

While analysing England's squad for Euro 2020, Neville pointed out that Gareth Southgate's side could not do without Maguire.

"Yes I do (Maguire being a bigger loss than Kane). For this squad, yes. Harry Kane is the best player in the squad, but if Gareth wants to have a back four and go 4-3-3, the only chance of that is keeping Harry Maguire fit," Neville told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com.

"We've seen Coady in a back four tonight. Mings in a back four, I like him but I don't think he can play in a back four at the level we are talking about in terms of winning the tournament," he added.

Talking about Kane, Neville said: ""I always imagine losing a player. So you lose Harry Maguire. That is a big problem for Gareth Southgate. I think it is his biggest problem."

"If you've then got John Stones as your other centre-back... Think if you've got Stones and [Tyrone] Mings, Stones and [Conor] Coady, Stones and [Eric] Dier. I am not having it," he added.

Over the last few years, Kane has had ankle problems and the Three Lions would hope that the striker stays fit for Euro 2020 slated to be played this year in June-July.

England has been placed in Group D alongside Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)